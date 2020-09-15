Enjoy a Freebie from Vegas Crest on the Wrath of Medusa Slot

It’s Medusa Wednesdays only at Vegas Crest Casino – Enjoy Free Spins to Play Wrath of Medusa this September

Vegas Crest Casino is hosting Medusa Wednesdays this month. Take on Medusa and win big when you claim up to 300 free spins with your first deposit of every Wednesday. There’s still three Wednesday’s left in the month which means 900 free spins still up for grabs.

The free spins can only be claimed on the Wrath of Medusa slot. Wrath of Medusa is a video slot offered by Rival Gaming. The amount of free spins won will be determined by the amount of your Wednesday deposit and your VIP level.

Deposit Free Spins

$50-$100 150

$100.01-$250 200

$250.01+ 250

$250.01+ 300 VP

The free spins promotion can only be claimed by itself. If you are new you are eligible to claim Vegas Crest’ new player promotion worth $2,500 in casino bonuses with the first two deposits. 10 free no deposit spins are given just for signing up, and then another 30 free spins with the first deposit plus 200% up to $1,000. The second deposit will be matched 300% up to $1,500 plus another 60 free spins. Get ready to spin Wrath of Medusa every Wednesday! Play Vegas Crest Casino today!