Enjoy a Monday Mojito over at Red Stag Casino!

It’s that time of the month again when you can enjoy a Monday Mojito when you play Red Stag Casino. What is the Monday Mojito bonus?

It’s free cash, a thank you gift from Red Stag, that can be claimed the first and third Monday of the month. Depending on your Club Level your free cash bonus can range from $20 all the way up to $75.

To be eligible for the Monday Mojito bonus just make at least one deposit that was bonus free Monday through Sunday of the previous week. The minimum deposit amount and value of the bonus depends on your Club Level. For example, Tequila Club requires a minimum deposit of $150 for the previous seven days to claim your free $20 bonus. More details on the amount of the bonus can be found by visiting Red Stag’s VIP Club section of the site.

Ready to start earning your Club Rewards? Play Red Stag Casino today and get started with $2,500 in free casino cash plus 500 free spins. Red Stag offers a huge welcome package that consists of a 7-tier bonus structure:

1st Deposit will be matched 275% up to $550.00 plus 100 Spins on Dolphin Reef

2nd Deposit will be matched 175% up to $350.00 plus 100 Spins on Fat Cat

3rd Deposit will be matched 100% up to $200.00 plus 50 Spins on Funky Chicken

4th Deposit will be matched175% up to $350.00 plus 50 Spins on Cool Bananas

5th Deposit will be matched 100% up to $200.00 plus 25 Spins on City of Gold

6th Deposit will be matched 150% up to $300.00 plus 25 Spins on Cherry Blossoms

7th Deposit will be matched 275% up to $550.00 plus 150 Spins on King Tiger