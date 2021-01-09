Enjoy a Saturday Bonus Bonanza When You Play CyberSpins Casino

Make a qualifying deposit of at least $50 or more at CyberSpins Casino to claim your Saturday Bonanza bonus.

There’s no better way to enjoying your day off from work than taking advantage of a great weekend bonus like this one! Receive up to 300% extra with your first deposit of the day Saturday to play any of your favorite games. CyberSpins Casino offers more than 300 games including slots, table games, cards, scratch cards and more, so choosing which game to play is going to be a hard decision!

Deposit

$50-$100 receive a 100% bonus

$100.01-$250 receive a 150% bonus

$250.01-$1,000 receive a 250% bonus

$250.01-$1,000 and are VIP receive a 300% bonus

CyberSpins is always happy to give back to its players with daily bonuses for all to enjoy including new players. A generous 10 no deposit free spins bonus is offered just for signing up, and then a welcome bonus package that consists of $1,250 in casino bonuses plus 200 free spins.

The welcome bonus is divided into two parts: