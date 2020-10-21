Enjoy a Superb Halloween Bingo Event at Vegas Crest Casino

Vegas Crest Bingo is hosting a Superb Halloween Celebration every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Trick or Treat for some crazy Halloween games every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this month. Play Vegas Crest’ Diamond Bingo room for one hour on any of the three days for some crazy Halloween games with pots ranging from $13.00 to $31.00.

The fun will start at 9:00pm EDT and run for one whole hour until 10:00pm. The crazy part of the games is with each number called the cash prize will change randomly. Each game is guaranteed to payout anywhere from $13.00 to $31.00 with several amounts in between.

Vegas Crest will also be hosting one top of the hour special coverall. The top of the hour game will payout a minimum of $31.00 but has the potential to reward its top prize of $310.00. To make things more interesting and beneficial, Vegas Crest is offering its special promotional offer of buy six bingo cards and get three free on all Trick or Treat Bingo games.

Spice up your Halloween festivities with some Trick or Treat goodies! Play Vegas Crest Bingo every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00pm EDT until 10:00pm for a chance to win some incredible cash prizes.