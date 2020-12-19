Enjoy Casino Extreme’s Daily Extreme Boosts +Free Spins

Enjoy Daily Extreme Boosts, Free Spins and Instant Cashback When You Play Casino Extreme

Casino Extreme is offering its players a couple daily promotional offers. Each and every day boost your bankroll, claim complimentary free spins or enjoy an instant cashback reward on all your losses.

70 Extreme Boost plus 20 free spins

Grab your 70 Extreme Boost and 20 free spins when you deposit at least $20 Friday through Sunday. The 20 free spins will be credited on Gold Beard only. The 70% Extreme Boost bonus is subject to 30x wagering. A maximum of 30x can be cashed out. There is no additional wagering required for winnings from the 20 free spins. To claim the Extreme Boost promotion, use bonus code DAILYBOOSTPLUS before making a qualifying deposit.

30% Instant Cashback

From Friday through Sunday enjoy an instant 30% cashback reward on all bonus free lost deposits. Who says losing isn’t fun? It might not be fun at the time when you lose your deposit, but with Casino Extreme’s Instant Cashback bonus losing isn’t so bad after all! To collect your cashback bonus just contact Casino Extreme’s customer support team 24/7. Only bonus free deposits count towards the redemption of the bonus. All cashback bonuses are subject to 10x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.