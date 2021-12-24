Enjoy Four Festive Bonuses this Week When You Play EveryGame Casino

Tanya L.
Join Everygame Casino for a Season of Festival Giving with Four Fantastic Festive Bonuses Exclusive to Players

EveryGame Casino wishes everyone Happy Holidays! To celebrate Christmas, they are offering a wonderful festive bonus with three deposit match offers up to $6,000 extra this holiday season plus an extra $55 free after you claim all three deposit match bonuses.

Enter the following coupon codes in the “redeem coupon” section of the casino cashier before making your deposit:

1. Deposit 100% up to $1,000 Bonus + 22 spins for The Nice List 1XMAS21
2. Deposit 125% up to $2,000 Bonus + 33 spins for The Naughty List 2XMAS21
3. Deposit 150% up to $3,000 Bonus + 55 spins for Big Santa 3XMAS21
4. Extra Bonus $55 free 4XMAS21

All bonus offers are valid through December 31st. The coupon codes must be claimed in consecutive order. The minimum deposit is $20. EveryGame’s general wagering requirements apply for the match bonuses. The maximum cashout for the $55 free chip is $275 after the 60x wagering is complete.

You must be a depositing player to claim the holiday extras. Join EveryGame today and get started with a fantastic 200% welcome bonus with the first deposit up to $2,000 plus 50 free spins when you claim our new player code CASINOWIN1.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. Tanya handles all the latest casino bonus news.

