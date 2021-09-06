Enjoy Free Spins, a Hot Bonus + x2 Comp Points at Red Stag Casino

Play Red Stag Casinos game of the month with double the comp points, free spins and with 350% extra

Red Stags game of the month this month is Legend of Singing Fan. This particular slot has grown quickly in popularity amongst the players and for good reason.

All month long from now through September 30th enjoy 33 free spins, compliments of Red Stag, 350% deposit boost plus another 100 free spins and double the comp points for every spin you make on the hot game of the month.

Date Offer Coupon Code

September 1st to 30th 33 Free Spins on Legend of Singing Fan – Redeemable x1 HOTFAN

September 1st to 30th 350% + 100 Free Spins on Legend of Singing Fan – Redeemable x5 HOTFAN350

September 1st to 30th Earn x2 Comp Points if you wager on Legend of Singing Fan No Coupon Needed

The minimum deposit to qualify for the deposit bonus is $25 when using Cryptocurrencies or Credit Cards and $10 for all other payment options. The free spins bonus code is subject to 40x playthrough and has a $160 max cashout.

The deposit match bonus can be claimed up to 5x during the month and is subject to its own terms and conditions.