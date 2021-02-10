Sunday, February 14th enjoy some love playing CyberSpin Casinos $3,000 Valentine Special. Celebrate love all around in the Valentine’s Bingo room at 6:00pm sharp! There will be six $500 guaranteed games that play throughout the evening.

Bingo cards are only costing $1.50 each. There is no limit on how many cards can be purchased. CyberSpins is giving 2 extra cards free for every 3 cards bought. The more cards you buy the bigger your chance at landing one of the guaranteed $500 prizes! Not only are there guaranteed games playing throughout the evening, there will be tons of chat games hosted by chat moderators giving you tons of chances to win some free bingo money too.

Sign up today and get ready to spend a romantic, and lucky Valentine’s Day with CyberSpins Casino! Don’t worry if you haven’t been lucky in love, you will be lucky in bingo! Joining today will get you 10 free no deposit spins when you sign up and $1,250 in welcome bonuses.