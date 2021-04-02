Enter the Medieval Realm in Slotland’s New Dragonlandia Slot

Slotland welcomes everyone to Dragonlandia! The medieval realm with angry ogres and fire-breathing dragons have entered the ‘slotland’ and amongst its arrival has hidden a lot of slot gold that is waiting to be discovered.

You don’t have to look far to find the hidden gems, just make a deposit and unlock not one, but four different bonus codes from now through April 14th. Claim everything from free chips to deposit match bonuses for the next two weeks!

Bonus code DRAGONFIRE is valid for $30 for Gold, $20 for Silver, $15 for Bronze and $10 for all.

The second bonus code is DRAGON100. This 100% Newbie Match is valid for 100% on all deposits of $25-$250 for Dragonlandia only and can be redeemed 2x. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 28x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

The third extra bonus treat this week is EXTRA60. Claim an extra 60% on all deposits worth $25-$300.

EXTRA40 is the fourth bonus code that is redeemable up to three times per day on all deposits of $25-$200.

Max cashout for the free chips is 10x the amount. All bonuses are subject to Slotland’s general terms and conditions