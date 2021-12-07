Everygame Casino Players Compete for $240K in Prizes

December 7, 2021 (Press Release) — It’s a winter wonderland at Everygame Casino as a $240,000 bonus contest begins, and the casino gives players free spins on two popular Christmas slots.

During the Winter Winnings bonus competition, players will compete with each other for $30,000 in prizes every week until January 31st. They can also take some free spins on Big Santa, a brand-new Christmas game from Realtime Gaming, and Snowmania, a Christmas classic.

“What a great way to start the holiday season!” said the manager of the full-featured online casino. “A chance to win weekly prizes AND free spins on two festive games!”

Everygame Casino players earn points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of real-money casino games. Every week during the Winter Winnings contest, 300 players with the most points will win bonuses — up to $500 each. The weekly top 20 are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

NEW BIG SANTA

An introductory bonus for the brand-new Big Santa slot is available until December 15th. This happy holiday game has new “Big Symbols”. Santa Claus, Rudolph, Mrs. Claus and an Elf can appear as a regular symbol or as a big symbol that occupies four or even nine positions on the grid. The Scatter is a sparkling Gift Bag filled that can trigger up to 20 free spins with up to 5X multiplier.

BIG SANTA INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins for Big Santa

Min. deposit just $20

Code: SANTA150

Valid until December 15th

Everygame has lots of Christmas slots. Until New Years, they’ll double players’ deposits and then give them 50 free spins on Snowmania.

CHRISTMAS FREE SPINS

Claim 1st bonus to qualify for 2nd

1. 100% up to $500

Code: WINTER1

2. 50 spins for Snowmania

Code: WINTER2

Valid until December 31st