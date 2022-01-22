Everygame Poker 75 Free Spins, No Deposit Required

January 24, 2022 (Press Release) — To wrap up the first month of 2022, Everygame Poker is giving free spins on four popular Betsoft slots — including 75 free spins on Jungle Stripes with no deposit required.

January 10th to 17th, players that take advantage of three free spins deposit bonuses can then take 75 free spins on this classic player favorite with no further deposit required.

“End of January already?! It seems like we just put away the Christmas decorations!” exclaimed the casino manager at Everygame Poker, “And now it’s almost Valentines!?!?”

This week’s featured games include three new games and a classic player favorite.

The exotic new Thai Blossoms has a Sticky Wild Lotus Blossom. The Grand Elephant, lord of the jungle, awards up to $100 instant Scatter pays with up to 20 free spins.

Tower of Fortuna is a three-reel slot with Betsoft’s new “climbing mechanics”. As players ascend to the next level in the ancient Roman tower, the win multiplier increases — up to 16X at the top of the tower.

Sugar Pop 2: Double Dipped is a cluster-pay game with Morphing Golden Wild candy that changes shape to match any candy near it. Clusters of a special Free Spin candy trigger Free Spins. Exploding Candy Bombs clear the board for new symbols to cascade into place.

In Jungle Stripes, a grinning Tiger is a Sticky Expanding Wild that locks in place and triggers a re-spin. At night, amongst glowing lotus flowers and fluorescent mushrooms, Moonglow scatter symbols trigger ten free spins.

END OF THE MONTH BONUSES

Available January 24-31, 2022 only

30 Free Spins on Thai Blossoms

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: THAI25

40 Free Spins on Tower of Fortuna

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: TOWER35

50 Free Spins on Sugar Pop 2

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: GUMMY50

75 Free Spins on Jungle Stripes

No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify

Coupon code: FREE

15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS

All players get 15 free $2 blackjack bets January 24th to 30th. The free blackjack bets are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21 (under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section). They can win up to $250 with their free bets (wagering requirement: 25X).

Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. It also hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.