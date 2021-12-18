EveryGame’s $30,000 Spin the Wheel Promotion is Pure Fire

Spin EveryGames’ Wheel of Fortune for a chance to win $1,000 every day. The $30,000 Wheel of Fortune promo is the perfect way to deposit, spin the wheel and land some extra cash in your pocket.

Are you ready to spin the wheels and reels and win a fortune? Read on to learn more!

How do you spin the wheel? Make a deposit, play any game the casino offers and be entered into the prize draw. Every single day a bundle of mystery bonuses will be handed out to 20 lucky players. Each player will win $50 each, or maybe more if they win more than once. The bonuses are subject to EveryGames’ general terms and conditions.

What are you waiting for? Deposit today and spin the wheel! First time depositors receive 200% up to $2,000 plus 50 free spins when you use our exclusive promo code CASINOWIN1. The minimum deposit is only $20. Want a second chance, you got it!

After the first deposit and bonus code is claimed deposit once again and redeem bonus code CASINOWIN2 to receive the same fantastic bonus as you did with the first deposit.