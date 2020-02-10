Exclusive A-Class Status Starts with the BoVegas Casino VIP Club

Las Vegas is Sin City and BoVegas is win city! It doesn’t require a special invitation to start reaping the rewards of first-class entertainment.

BoVegas Casino offers the great loyalty perks as Las Vegas casinos with the only difference, you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home. One of the special perks of playing BoVegas is the VIP program.

The privileged VIP program consists of four tiers:

Play Knight- Level 1 VIP includes:

$75 Status Recognition Chip

Up to 15% Weekly Cashback

Comp Points which can be exchanged for Real Cash. 100 points per $1

Personal VIP Manager

Special personalized cash back deals

Exclusive match deals for newly released Games

$50 Birthday Bonus

Royal Elite- Level 2 VIP includes:

$250 Status Recognition Chip

Up to 15% Weekly Cashback

Attractive Slot Tournaments

Dedicated VIP Team

More rewarding promotions and personalized bonus codes

5% Monthly Insurance on losses

$100+ Birthday Bonus

Imperial Pro- Level 3 VIP includes:

$500 Status Recognition Chip

Up to 20% Weekly cash back

Higher Cash outs limits on Free Chips

Slot Tournaments with special VIP access

Your own VIP host available 24/7 for you

7% Monthly Insurance on losses

Unique Birthday offers and free plays

Higher Comp Points Earned Per Bet

Vegas Legend- TOP VIP Level includes:

$1000 Luxurious Status Reward Chip

Real Cash deals

VIP No max cash out deals

Up to 20% Weekly Cashback

Higher Table Limits on cash outs

24/7 Personal VIP Host

10% Monthly Insurance on losses

Mesmerizing slot tournaments with the highest prize pool

High Roller Rewards and Birthday Bonuses

Higher Comp Points Earned Per Bet

Join BoVegas Casino today and enjoy the benefits of becoming a member of their VIP program. New players are welcomed with a generous first-time player bonus worth $7,500 split up between the first three deposits. The first deposit will be matched up to $2,000, a 200% bonus with bonus code COOLBV200. The second deposit will be boosted with a 250% match using bonus code COOLBV250 and the third by 300% with bonus code COOLBV300.