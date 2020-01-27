Explore Massive Wins with Bitstarz’ Space Level Up Adventure

Join BitStarz Casinos Space Adventure and win a share of the $50,000 prize pool

Join BitStarz Casinos Space Adventure and win a share of the $50,000 prize pool. The level up adventure is being run for another 30 plus days with plenty of time for players to get in on the action. There are 40 fun-filled, action packed levels to achieve. If you are the first player to achieve all levels BitStarz will send you off on an amazing Zero Gravity Adventure in the USA. More detailed information regarding the free getaway adventure can be found on the casino’s website.

Joining the adventure is easy! Log into your BitStarz Casinos account, if you don’t already have one join, today and claim an amazing welcome bonus when making your first deposit. Play your favorite game and keep playing to reach a new level to receive your instant prize. Some of the prize awards include BitStarz personalized hoodies, Macbook Pro 16” and tons of cash prizes, along with free spins.

The welcome bonus is a four-part bonus. The first four deposits will receive a match bonus, matching each one accordingly. To start players off with their journey, BitStarz Casinos is giving all new players 20 free spins on their featured slot before making the first deposit. After the free spins is claimed and played, the 1st deposit will receive a 100% match up to $100 plus an extra 180 free spins. The 2nd deposit bonus is a 50% match up to $100, the 3rd is the same as the 2nd except the max bonus is worth $200, the last part of the welcome bonus is a 100% bonus up to $100.