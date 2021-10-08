Fairies and Leprechauns Bring Magic to Free Spins Week at Intertops Poker

October 11, 2021 (Press Release) — Enchanting fairies and lucky leprechauns are featured during Free Spins Week in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker October 11th to 18th.

Players can get free 40 free spins on Pixie Magic or 70 free spins on Lucky Clover, both from Nucleus Gaming. They can win up to $250 during their free spins.

“There’s magic in the air this week!” said the casino manager. “With a little luck from forest fairies and laughing leprechauns you can do quite well on these enchanting games!”

Silver Pixies can award up to 15 free spins, Crimson Pixies conjure instant wins, and Lotus Blossoms conjure stacked wilds and free re-spins in the magical Pixie Magic. The fairies are generous with bonus spins, but players also have an option to simply buy 12 re-spins.

Lucky Clovers is an innovative six-reel slot with four special features on the last reel: Free Spins, Golden Coin Wilds, a visit from a Mega Leprechaun, or a trip over the rainbow to find the pot of gold. Players can spin the Money wheel to multiply their winnings.

FREE SPINS ON FAVORITE NUCLEUS GAMES

Available October 11-18, 2021

40 Free Spins on Pixie Magic

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: SPRITE40

70 Free Spins on Lucky Clovers

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: LUCK70

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

October 11th to 17th, Blackjack players that hit Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21 can win bonus prizes up to $500 . They can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.