Fall into Casino Bonus Action Exclusively When you Play Slotland

Slotland has officially launched its Fall Specials, and let us tell you, you wont be disappointed with the bonus offerings available this week only.

There are mini slot mystery bonuses at Slotland, plus video poker offers, all games bonuses and daily reloads.

To start, spin the mini slot to claim up to 100% deposit bonus the first week in December, and then 125%, 70% Jackpot Games, 55% Daily Bonus and 33% Poker Match.

Bonus Code FALL

125% Gold

100% Silver

80% Bronze

65% For all players

Valid for All Slots and Keno Games with deposits $30-$300. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 31x wagering.

Bonus Code FALL70

70% Jackpot Games with deposits $30-$300 redeemable two times. Wagering is 28x.

Bonus Code FALL55

55% Daily is Valid for all Slots, Keno and Progressive Jackpot Games with deposits $5-$300. Claim up to three times per day. Wagering requirement is 26x.

Bonus Code FALL33

33% Poker is valid on all Video Poker Games. The bonus can be redeemed 3x per day and is subject to 24x wagering.

All bonus codes are valid from November 16through the 20th at Slotland. The mini slot mystery deposit match bonus will be valid the first week of next month.