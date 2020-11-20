Fall into wins when you play Slotland’s Fall Specials and spin the reels of a newly improved slot! There’s a lot going on at Slotland this month.

For starters, Slotland is giving all players the chance to spin the mini slot for a mystery special bonus worth up to 100% extra for the first week in December.

Second, how about some seasonal treats? From now through November 22nd boost your deposits with several fall bonuses. The first one is worth 111% extra on all deposits of $40-$300. To claim use bonus code FALL.

FALL80 is good for 80% on top of your $40-$300 deposits. This code can be used to play mobile games only.

FALL66 is worth 66% extra when you deposit at least $10-$300, and is valid on slots, keno and progressive games.

FALL33 is valid for all games found on Slotland’s platform. Deposit $10-$300 for an extra 33%.

Lastly, but definitely not least is the new and improved Ice Queen slot! Ice Queen got a makeover with a special bonus game offering HUGE cash prizes. Spin through the snowflakes with a bonus boost of 150%. Use bonus code ICEQUEEN to when you deposit $25-$300.