Festive Christmas Bonuses from The Best 2019 Online Casinos

By
Maggie Bean
-
0
145
Festive Christmas Bonuses from The Best 2019 Online Casinos

The Festivities Continue at Some of Our Approved Online Casinos with Even More Festive Offers!

First up is Red Stag with 55 Free Spins on Wheel of Chance! This is a no deposit offer when you use code: SPINFOR2020. This offer is available for new players and expired January 5th 2020.

There is also a 500% up to $1000 + 200 Spins on Wheel of Chance with a minimum deposit of $25 when you use code: 2020LETSGO. This is also for new players and expires January 5th 2020.

Miami Club is giving 50 Free Spins Dog Gone It using code: DGMD18. This is a no deposit required bonus available to new players from now until January 8th 2020. There is also a 200% up to $100 + 50 Spins on Kanga Cash with code NEWYEARS available until January 2nd for all players.

Fair Go has 20 Free Spins on Santastic with code: 20SANTASTIC. No deposit required available until Jan 1st 2020 for all players. There is also a 500% up to $3000 + 50 Spins on Swindle all the way with code: 500SWINDLE.

And finally Slots Capital Slots Capital has several bonuses to close out the year. First up is a 30 Free Spins Misfit Toyland using code: NUTCRACKER and a no deposit required for all players.

There is a 100% up to $500 using code: JACK-IN-THE-BOX with a minimum deposit of $35.

Third bonus of 150% up to $500 using code: SHIP with a minimum deposit.

Fourth bonus is a 200% up to $500 using code: DOLL with a minimum deposit of $35.

And finally there is a 300% up to $500 using code: BUBBLE-WAND with a minimum deposit.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here