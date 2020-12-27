Final Day for Festive Bonuses at Slotland Casino

Slotland’s little helpers have been working overtime trying to get the perfect Christmas gifts ready, and they have delivered! Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow when you unwrap tons of pressies this week!

From now through December 28th claim some festive cash, deposit bonuses at Slotland Casino. Have you been naughty or nice this year? It’s okay if you’ve been naughty, Santa is visiting everyone this year!

$20 Festive Extra

Bonus code XMASCASH will get you $20 in free Xmas cash. This bonus code is valid for all depositing players and is subject to 30x wagering and a max cashout of 6x.

Up to 90% Extra

90% on deposits $50-$300

60% on deposits $5-$49

Valid for all slots and keno games. Bonus code SANTA can be claimed up to 2x per day. Bonus is subject to 27x wagering.

50% Daily

50% on $25-$250

Valid for all games. Bonus code SLEIGH can be claimed up to 4x per day and is subject to

20x wagering.

150% VIP Gift

150% on deposits $25-$250

Valid for slots and keno only. Bonus code SANTAVIP can be claimed once and is subject to 28x wagering.

Enjoy the holidays with extra pressies! Play Slotland Casino today and unwrap a huge win!