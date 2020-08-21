Flickering Fireflies Bring Free Spins, Multipliers in Betsoft’s Mystic Hive Slot

August 21, 2020 (Press Release) – The night sky is sparkling with magical fireflies in Betsoft’s new Mystic Hive slot game. On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Intertops Poker players can take 10 free spins on the shimmering new game. Like The Hive, which debuted last month, Mystic Hive is on a hexagonal 3-4-5-4-3 grid and features Spreading Wilds and a Nectar Meter that awards free spins. While The Hive is buzzing with bees, Mystic Hive glimmers with three types of twinkling fireflies.

“The fireflies flickering around the reels aren’t just a cool special effect,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “They bring free spins and multipliers!”

Green Fireflies summon a storm of other fireflies that can help collect sweet Violet Nectar. Each Red Firefly that appears moves the Violet Nectar Meter up one level. When it’s full, 5 Free Spins are awarded. Yellow Fireflies award a stacking multiplier (1X for each Yellow Firefly + 1) to any winning combination they are aligned with. Fireflies appear randomly after every spin, move clockwise around the grid with each spin, and can disappear into the night at any time.

During free spins, up to three Spreading Wilds will appear on the grid. After each spin, they spread from their initial place to adjacent honeycomb cells. Since they continue to spread to other cells until the end of the free spins, a significant portion of the grid can become Wild.

MYSTIC HIVE – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 FREE SPINS

All players that have made at least one deposit will be automatically credited.

Available August 23-25, 2020 only

Wagering requirement 30X; max. cash-out $250.

Details: https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/671-ten-free-spins

Intertops Poker hosts some of the busiest poker rooms on the Horizon Network and it has a huge collection of slots from Betsoft and Worldmatch. It has also become a popular Blackjack destination.

BLACKJACK QUEST, August 24-31, 2020

Blackjack players will win an instant $100 bonus when they collect: one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color), one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs) and two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game. There are four versions of Blackjack to choose from under the Lucktap tab in the Casino Games section. Blackjack Quest bonuses must be wagered fifteen 15 times and players have three days to play through.