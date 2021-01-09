Football Fortunes, a New 5 Reel Video Slot, Special Bonuses!

Sloto’Cash Casino Announces New Slot Football Fortunes, Get 30 Free Spins or an Introductory Bonus of 350% up to $3500

To claim your 30 Free Spins on Football Fortunes use code: FOOTFORT30. This is a no deposit required offer with WGR: 60x and Max Cashout $180. Available Jan 7 – 11. For All Players

New players can claim a 350% up to $3500 + 50 spins on Football Fortunes using code: FOOTFORT350 with a minimum deposit: $20 / WGR: 30x; 20x / No max cashout. Available Jan 7 – 11.

Game Description

All stadiums are different, and Football Fortunes is one with a never-ending kick-off-season a magical place to enjoy the king of sports.

You can play in Rhino Mode and win up to 100 free games with prizes tripled, or you may want to try the Fortune Mode which gives you a chance of triggering 8 Free Games at the end of any normal spin! And if extra mini ball icons appear on all reels during free games, you’ll be rewarded a Penalty Kick Bonus in which each successful kick awards you bigger prizes! Shoot the final Golden Ball past the goalie and triple your prize pool!

So, soccer fan or not, join in for matchday fun and great prizes!

Visit Sloto’Cash Casino to play Football Fortunes today!

Intertops Casino is also giving away a exclusive deal on Football Fortunes!

Bonus: 200% up to $2,000 + 50 spins

Code: GOAL200

* Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $2,000.

* Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply.

* Spins are only valid for Football Fortunes.

* Valid until January 31st, 2021.