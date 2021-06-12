Free Spins on 4 New Slots and $150 Blackjack Prizes at Intertops Poker

June 14, 2021 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker recently added 70 new games from Nucleus Gaming to its Casino Games section. This week they’re giving free spins on three of those new slots (Pixie Magic, Reels of Treasure and Lucky Clovers) as well as one brand-new game, Diamond Strip.

Also this week, Blackjack players can win a $150 blackjack bonus when they hit a series of winning hands.

“We’ve only had the Nucleus games for a little while,” said Intertops Poker casino manager. “But already some games are becoming player favorites, like the ones we chose for this week’s free spins bonus!”

NUCLEUS GAMES FREE SPINS

Available June 14-20, 2021

30 Free Spins on Diamond Strip

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: STRIP25

60 Free Spins on The Pixie Magic

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: SPRITE50

80 Free Spins on Reels of Treasure

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: REELS75

100 Free Spins on Lucky Clovers

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: TREFOIL100

Players can win up to $250 with their free spins (wagering requirement: 30X).

Diamond Strip is a three-reel slot with the icons of the Las Vegas Strip as a backdrop. Three wild Double Diamond symbols wins 288X the bet plus another up to 88X random multiplier on top of that.

Pixie Magic is an enchanting slot adventure where Silver Pixies can award up to 15 free spins and Crimson Pixies conjure instant wins.

The decadent Reels of Treasure features Rolling Wins — every win awards another spin. Stacked Scatters pay massive wins and the Megastar symbol triggers a bonus game with four jackpots, each with its own trail.

Lucky Clovers is an innovative new six-reel slot with four special features on the last reel: Free Spins, Golden Coin Wilds, a visit from a Mega Leprechaun, or a trip over the rainbow to find the pot of gold! Players can spin the Money Wheel to multiply their winnings.

BLACKJACK QUEST — $150 Blackjack Bonus

Hitting a series of Natural, Colored and Clubs blackjacks June 14th to 19th wins a $150 blackjack bonus. Players can collect their Blackjack Quest hands playing any version of Blackjack under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section.

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and has hundreds of slots and table games in its growing Casino Games section.