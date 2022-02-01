Free Spins on Sweet 16 Slot + $150K Candyland Bonus Contest

February 2, 2022 (Press Release) — With Valentine’s and Mardi Gras approaching, it’s candy and carnival at Everygame Casino this month.

Until March 7th, players will compete with each other for top weekly prizes in the $150,000 Candyland casino bonus contest. Until February 28th, Everygame is doubling players’ deposits and including 50 free spins on the ever-popular Sweet 16 slot game.

Everygame Casino players earn points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of real-money casino games. Every week during the Candyland contest, 300 players with the most points will win bonuses — up to $500 each. The weekly top 20 are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

This month Everygame Casino is giving free spins on one of its all-time most popular games, the mouthwatering Sweet 16.

CANDYLAND FREE SPINS

Claim 1st bonus to qualify for 2nd

100% up to $500

Code: CANDYLAND1

50 spins on Sweet 16

Code: CANDYLAND2

Valid until February 28th.

Sweet 16 has Morphing Symbols that explode to create more winning combinations. With each win, the prize is multiplied by more – up to 10X the win. Symbols keep morphing until there’s no win. Lollypop scatters start 16 Free Games with up to 20X morph multiplier.

Mardi Gras isn’t until March 1st this year, but players can enjoy the fun of carnival any time with the Mardi Gras Magic slot machine.

Everygame Casino has hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. Players can use the same wallet to play at Everygame Poker and Everygame Sportsbook.