Free Spins Week at Intertops Poker features Betsoft’s Glittering Gemmed

January 27, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – This week Intertops Poker players can take free spins on two enchanting games from Betsoft, the glittering Gemmed and the mystical Faerie Spells.

“I’ve never seen a slot like Gemmed. Nine reels, nine rows and oversized symbols with oversized payouts!” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “We’ve seen lots of big payouts on Faerie Spells thanks to its jackpots.”

FREE SPINS WEEK

January 27-31, 2020

40 Free Spins on Gemmed

Min. deposit: $30

Coupon code: STONE

70 Free Spins on Faerie Spells

Min. deposit: $60

Coupon code: RUNE

Free spins will be available 24-48 hours after deposit and are valid until February 5th. Win up to $250 (wagering requirement 30X).

With a 9×9 grid and some extra-large, high-value symbols that cover several positions, the glittering new Gemmed is a very different kind of online slot game. Payouts are awarded for symbols that touch each other, either adjacent or diagonally. Bigger symbols are worth more since they can be part of multiple winning pay lines.

Magical treasures are hidden under toadstools in the mystical Faerie Spells slot game. Faerie Queens help players win multipliers and trigger the game’s unique four-tiered jackpot game. Scatter symbols explode, allowing new symbols to take their place and create more wins.

Intertops Poker has slots and casino games like blackjack and roulette from leading games providers including Betsoft. Weekly promotions include free spins and free bets, cashback on busted deposits as well as slots tournaments and blackjack bonuses.