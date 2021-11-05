Free Spins Week from an Irish Pub to a Land Ruled by Dragons

November 8, 2021 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker is giving free spins on two slots that transport players from a cozy Irish pub to a mythical world of dragons.

November 8-15, depositing players can get free spins on The Golden Inn and Dragon Watch and win up to $250. This week they can also win a $50 blackjack bonus.

“What do an Irish pub and fire-breathing dragons have in common?” asked the casino manager. “You can experience both during free spins week!”

NUCLEUS GAMES FREE SPINS

Available November 8-15, 2021

40 Free Spins on The Golden Inn

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: PUB40

70 Free Spins on Dragon Watch

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: SERPENT70

The Golden Inn is a happy Irish pub where rainbows lead to pots of gold. Golden Horseshoes win free spins and Wild Shamrocks multiply wins up to 3X.

In Dragon Watch, a fire-breathing dragon reveals matching symbols, turns random symbols into stacks worth three times their value, and lets out a mighty roar to nudge the reels up or down. Three Golden Eggs award 5 free spins.

Both games are found under the Nucleus Gaming tab in the Casino Games section of the site.

$50 BLACKJACK QUEST

November 8th to 14th, players that win at the Blackjack table can win an instant $50 blackjack bonus on top of their winnings. They need to hit two Natural Blackjacks in one game, one Red or one Black Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. Players can collect their Blackjack Quest hands playing any version of Blackjack under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section.

In its growing Casino Games section, Intertops Poker has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers. This weekend its busy poker room will host a $15,000 GTD poker tournament, part of the SOFT Series for casual players that continues until November 28th.