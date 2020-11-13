Friday the 13th is All About the Luck When You Play Red Stag Casino

Start off with an extra 105% up to $420 redeemable 2x with a minimum deposit of $25. No coupon code needed choose the bonus in the cashier.

Friday the 13th doesn’t represent bad luck, especially when you play Red Stag Casino. It’s quite the opposite actually with all good vibes, extra deposit reload offers and free cash. All day today, enjoy some grand rewards with two deposit match bonuses available and a $25 free chip, feeling lucky? There’s only one way to find out!

Claim another extra 135% up to $540 redeemable 2x with a minimum deposit of $65 after claiming the first bonus. No coupon code needed choose the bonus in the cashier.

The third and final bonus offer is a $25 free chip. This no deposit bonus is redeemable once after two deposits have been made. Bonus code is 25FREEBIE. Must contact live chat to redeem.

All the above offered promotions is valid today, November 13th only. The free chip can only be claimed once. The Friday the 13th promotion is valid for Beer Club levels and up only. Each one is subject to Red Stag’s bonus terms and conditions and wagering requirements.