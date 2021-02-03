Get $100 Casino Bonus on Valentine’s Day at CyberSpins Casino

February is a month of love, and what better way to show some love than playing CyberSpins Casino and getting rewarded for doing so.

CyberSpins thought it would be nice to give a loving gift in the form of a Valentine Cashback bonus when you play Millionaire’s Life by Saucify. To be eligible for the reward just wager at least $100 or more between Sunday February 14th at 12:01am and 11:59pm. Once you meet the qualifications your $100 casino bonus will be instantly rewarded.

Millionaire’s Life is a 5-reel, 10 payline video slot that pays both ways. The slot offers tons of winning opportunity with free spins, double multipliers, stacked wilds and a jackpot worth up to 25,000 coins.

The bonus can only be claimed once. At least one deposit must be made in the previous 7 days to participate in the promotion. If the casino bonus isn’t claimed within 24 hours is will be forfeited. The cashback reward is subject to wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Play CyberSpins Casino today and start earning your Valentine Day Cashback Reward. Make a first deposit and CyberSpins will match it 100% up to $500 and reward 100 free spins.