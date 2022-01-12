Get 25% Cashback on EVERY Deposit at Grande Vegas

Earn 25% Cashback on Deposits at Grande Vegas Casino – Enjoy our 25% cashback promotion (10 times playthrough, no maximum payout)

Grande Vegas is one of those online casinos that strongly believes in giving back to its players. They offer not only daily rewards and bonuses, but cashback on every deposit made. If you are the type of player that likes to play with a bonus free deposit, then this bonus offer is the perfect one for you.

Claiming the cashback reward is easy. After making a bonus free deposit and busting out just contact customer support. If your account is eligible the bonus will be credited instantly.

Rules of the cashback reward is as follows; your balance must be between zero and $5 before claiming. The maximum cashback reward is $300. The cashback offer cannot be combined with any other offer. All cashback bonuses are subject to 10x playthrough on slots, scratch cards, bingo and keno.

To get started earning your cashback rewards join Grande Vegas Casino today. New players are welcomed to the casino with a new player welcome bonus worth 250% up to $250 plus 100 free spins when they sign up. To claim the welcome offer, make sure to use our exclusive code GRANDEMATCH.