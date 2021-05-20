Get a $10 Free Chip on Shopping Spree II at Sloto’Cash Casino

Shopping Spree II is Live on Mobile and Instant Play at Sloto’Cash! The RTG game previously was available on Download only.

Sloto’Cash Casino is offering a $10 Free Chip on Shopping Spree II – NOW MOBILE! Simply use code: 10SS2 on this no deposit required bonus. The wager is 60x and the maximum cashout is $180. This offer is available from May 20 – 23 for all players.

New players can receive a 400% up to $4000 on Shopping Spree II – NOW MOBILE! To claim this offer use code: 400CASINO. The minimum deposit is $20 and no maximum cashout. This is an ongoing offer available at Sloto’Cash Casino.

Game Description

Style meets delight in this lavish unique shopping experience catering to both the bargain seeker and the high-end shopper. From designer clothing to fine jewelry, this is where refinement and elegance abound, and emotions transform need into desire.

Come to this true shopper’s paradise where any point symbol appearing during Shopping Spree free games will be added to your Bonus Tally. You are sure to get both a Bonus Round at the end of the Shopping Spree! free games, and additional bonus free games for every 1000 points in Tally or consolation prizes if your Bonus Tally doesn“t reach the 1000 points. Let loose the shopper from within and have the time of your life!

Features: 9 paylines, $100,000 symbol-driven Jackpot, scatters and a free games bonus round.