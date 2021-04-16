Get a 100% Weekend Match at Desert Nights Casino

Kickstart your weekend with a 100% weekend match up to $550 plus an extra $50 free chip when you play over at Desert Nights Casino. Weekends don’t get any better than this, that’s for sure!

The Weekend bonus is one of the special bonus promotions that Desert Nights is famous for. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to play your favorite 3-reel slots, iSlots, Video Slots or other exciting games Desert Nights offers, this bonus has you covered.

The weekend match is worth 100% up to $500. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 28x wagering, but there is no max cashout. Once you complete the deposit and bonus the $50 free chip will be added to your balance no matter if you win or lose with the match. The $50 free chip does have a max cashout of $250, not to bad for free money! Games allowed with the match bonus are all slots, scratch cards and keno games.

Make sure to visit Desert Nights this weekend! If this is the first time visiting, then make sure you take advantage of the new player welcome bonus. To start you off there will be a $10 free no deposit bonus to try out the games. The first deposit is also included in the welcome package. Make a first-time deposit and Desert Nights will match it 100% up to $1,000.