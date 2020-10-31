Get A 200% Match Bonus On First Crypto Deposit at Casino Extreme!

Claim a 200% Match When You Make Your First Cryptocurrency Deposit with Casino Extreme

Claim a 200% match when you make your first cryptocurrency deposit with Casino Extreme. Basically, you are getting two welcome bonuses when you join!

Casino Extreme jumped on board with the new digital currencies. There are three main reasons why cryptocurrencies are the number one preferred banking method; easy to set up, all transactions are private, and you can cashout your winnings instantly.

To receive the 200% boost just use coupon code 200COINS before making your deposit. The minimum deposit is just $20. Terms and conditions of the 200COINS code is; a 35x wagering requirement is set. Games that cannot be played are Craps, Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, 777, Sic Bo, Multi-hand Video Poker and all of the progressive jackpot games.

The other welcome bonus is valid for all deposits and new players only. Casino Extreme welcomes new players to the casino with a $3,000 welcome bonus. The first six deposits will receive a match worth up to $500. To receive this welcome offer, you must use bonus code EXTREME when signing up. Terms and conditions also apply to this and all other claimable bonuses and promotions.