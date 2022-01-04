Get a 2022 Bonus Pack from EveryGame up to $2,000 + Free Spins

Celebrate the New Year at EveryGame Casino and Receive 2022 with a One-of-a-Kind Bonus Pack and Celebrate with $10,000 extra + a $100 freebie

To celebrate the 2022 New Year Everygame is offering a one of a kind bonus pack with more than $10,000 free.

Enter the following coupon codes in the “redeem coupon” section of the casino cashier before making your deposit:

1. Deposit 100% up to $2,000 Bonus + 30 spins for Miami Jackpots 1NEW2022
2. Deposit 125% up to $3,000 Bonus + 40 spins for Vegas Lux 2NEW2022
3. Deposit 150% up to $5,000 Bonus + 50 spins for Diamond Fiesta 3NEW2022
4. Extra Bonus $100 free 4NEW2022

Extra $100 free chip after you claim all three deposit bonuses with bonus code 4NEW2022
The above-mentioned bonuses can be claimed until January 9th. All bonus coupons must be claimed in consecutive order.

The minimum deposit for each bonus is $20. Standard wagering requirements apply for the deposit bonuses. The max cashout for the free chip is $500 and wagering is 60x.

Although you must be an existing player to take advantage of the New Year bonuses, there is a new player bonus all on its own! New players can claim a fantastic welcome bonus worth 200% up to $2,000 plus 50 free spins with our exclusive bonus code CASINOWIN1.

  • The 2022 bonus pack offer is valid until January 9th, 2022.
  • Coupons have to be redeemed in consecutive order.
  • The minimum deposit amount is USD 20 each.
  • Standard wagering requirements apply for the deposit bonus.
  • Max. cashout for the extra bonus is USD 500 with 60x wagering.
  • Please note: Terms and Conditions apply.
