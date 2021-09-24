Get a 25% Rebate Bonus on Any Purchase at Miami Club Casino

If you prefer playing without claiming a bonus you could be eligible for a Rebate Bonus when you play Miami Club Casino.

Claim the exclusive 25% rebate offer when you deposit, bonus free, and when your balance hits $1.00 or less. Other eligibility requirements include having less than 2,000 rewards points in your loyalty account, and you must not have any pending cashouts.

To claim your Rebate, you must meet the eligibility requirements listed above and you must contact customer support, and make the request that the bonus be credited to your account. The Rebate Bonus will be credited instantly if you qualify. Only one claim can be requested per deposit.

The maximum single bonus anyone can claim is $200. All bonuses are subject to 20x wagering before any funds can be cashed out. Miami Club’s general bonus terms and conditions apply.

Join and play Miami Club today, and if you like getting more for your money then the welcome bonus is the perfect bonus for you to claim upon signing up. All new players receive an $800 welcome bonus package. This bonus is a 100% match bonus up to $100 with the first eight deposits.