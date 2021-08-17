Get a $5 Free Chip, Double Comp Points Exclusively at Red Stag

Grab your $5 free chip, double comp points and deposit match bonuses for Red Stag Casinos new game, Winning Vegas!

If you have ever dreamt of walking the red carpet in Sin City but haven’t had the chance to get to Las Vegas now’s your chance. Red Stag is making this possible without leaving the comfort of your home with their new Winning Vegas Slot.

Winning Vegas offers it all plus some with 4x bonus features including Multipliers, Matching Feature, Mega Symbols and Random Wilds.

Try the new game for free with $5 with bonus code WINVEG5 from now through August 19th.

Make a deposit and Red Stag will match it 140% up to $560 with coupon code WINVEG140. This bonus is redeemable 5x until promotion end.

No coupon code needed for double comp points. Play the new game and earn double the regular points you would playing any other slot.

The minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus with Credit Cards and Cryptocurrencies is $25, and $10 with all other options. The free chip bonus has a max cashout of $160 and a playthrough of 40x. The deposit bonus can only be claimed if you are a Beer Club or higher level.