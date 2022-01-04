Get a $50 Casino Bonus Cashback on Aladdin at Cyberspins Casino

Let Cyberspins Fulfill Your Wishes with an Aladdin Cashback, Get a $50 Casino Bonus Every Monday of January 2022

Even when you lose you win when you play CyberSpins. However, losing is never an option when you play CyberSpins, especially during the month of January! Win even when you lose playing Aladdin Cashback every Monday during the entire month.

CyberSpins is pleased to announce this exciting cashback promotion all month long. Every time you play Aladdin by KA Gaming on Monday’s and wager at least $50 you will receive a $50 Casino Bonus win or lose.

This promotion is valid every Monday from 12:01am until 11:59pm. To be eligible at least one deposit must be made in the previous seven days. All casino bonuses must be claimed within 24 hours. The bonus is subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

To become an eligible player for this promotion, sign up today and open your real money account. New players are welcomed to the site with 10 no deposit free spins and then a welcome bonus package wroth $1,250 in bonuses plus another 200 free spins.

First deposit receives 100% match bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins

Second deposit receives 150% match bonus up to $750 plus 90 free spins

CyberSpins’ general terms and conditions apply.