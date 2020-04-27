Get a 50% Reload Bonus up to 0.25 BTC at Bitstarz Casino

It’s Monday again, and time for BitStarz Casinos 50% Reload Plus 30 Free Spins Bonus Offer

It’s Monday again, and we know what this means, it’s time for BitStarz Casinos 50% Reload plus 30 free spins bonus offer! Deposit on Monday April 27th and receive a 50% bonus on top of your deposit. If you deposit 0.15 BCH or more BitStarz will give you 30 free spins on their popular Egyptian themed video slot, Pharaoh’s Empire.

Claiming your Monday Reload has never been easier!

1. Make a deposit.

2. Get a 50% bonus up to 5 BCH.

3. Open your favorite game and play!

The Monday Reload offer is valid with the first deposit of the day only. The free spins can be claimed throughout the day.

Receive up to a €500 welcome package when you play BitStarz Casinos. New players are welcomed to the casino with 20 free spins, no deposit required, and then a match bonus on the first four deposits plus additional free spins.

1st Deposit receive 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins

2nd Deposit receive 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC

3rd Deposit receive 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC

4th Deposit Bonus receive 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC