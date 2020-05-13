Get a Monday Thru The Weekend Bonuses at Golden Lion Casino

Follow the Chaos Through the Jungle and Claim Your Daily Bonuses Along the Way at Golden Lion Casino

There may be a lot of chaos running through the jungle, but in this case the chaos is a good thing! All that you need to do is follow the chaos through the jungle and claim your daily bonuses when you play Golden Lion Casino. Follow the trail where you will meet the golden maned star for a slots match every single day of the week including the weekends.

Day of week Bonus code On deposit Get

Monday PARROT $100+ 160% Slots Match

Tuesday JAGUAR $115+ 170% Slots Match

Wednesday GORILLA $85+ 145% Slots Match

Thursday ROARING $95+ 165% Slots Match

Friday JUNGLEKING $110+ 185% Slots Match

Weekend BEASTY $100+ 180% Slots Match

Make sure to enter in the bonus codes for each day of the week you are depositing. Each bonus code has its own terms and conditions attached that must be met before winnings can be cashed out.

Golden Lion Casino is pretty laid back and doesn’t tie up each bonus they give away with strict requirements. They want players to walk away a winner and being able to offer regular bonus giveaways with low wagering requirements they are able to do so.