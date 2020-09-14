Get a QBDirect Extra Bonus to 150 Monthly Spins at Cherry Jackpot

This month, all month long, Cherry Jackpot is offering its players some sweet tasting bonuses ranging from cryptocurrency match reloads, QBDirect extra bonus to 150 monthly spins.

300% Cryptocurrency special can be used one time only on all deposits worth $10 or more. Wagering is 50x the bonus plus deposit and the maximum allowed bet is $10.

Deposit with the newest banking option QBDirect and receive an extra 75% bonus on all deposits worth $35 or more. This bonus can be used up to five times per day, all month long. Wagering is 40x and the maximum allowed bet per spin is $10.

Deposit $55 or more and redeem the 150 Monthly Spins bonus in the cashier. This bonus can be claimed just once per month after you make a qualifying deposit of $55 or more. The free spins will be awarded on the Asgard slot. This bonus is worth $45 in free spins.

Winnings from the free spins must be wagered at least 40x. The maximum allowed bet that can be wagered with the free spins winnings before wagering is complete is $10.

Make sure to play Cherry Jackpot this month and claim all the extra treats!