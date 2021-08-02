Get a Special Crypto Bonus on Diamond Riches 2 at Slotland

Shine bright like a diamond when you play Slotland’s Game of the month
Shine bright like a diamond when you spin your way to sparkly and glittery riches playing Slotland Casinos August Game of the Month, Diamond Riches 2. Diamond Riches 2 is jam packed with scatter wins, winning combinations and up to 60 free spins.
60% Crypto Match
Claim bonus code GOTMCRYPTO to receive 60% on top of your Cryptocurrency and Coinify deposits. Redeemable 2x per day and is valid for Diamond Riches 2 only.
40% Match
Claim bonus code GOTM40 to receive 40% extra with your next deposit. This bonus code can be redeemed 2x per day and is valid for Diamond Riches 2. Wagering is 25x the deposit plus bonus.
Diamond Riches 2 August Competition
Win up to $300 for 1st place spinning as many spins as you can this month. For every 100 spins earn one ticket for the monthly draw.
1st place- $300
2nd place- $150
3rd place – $150
4th place- $100
5th place- $100
6th-10th place- $50
The above bonuses are valid throughout the whole month of August. Max cashout is 2x the bonus amount. Winner’s from the game of the month prize draw will be announced September 17th.