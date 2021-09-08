Get a Special offer with Deposits on Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

It’s your lucky day when you play Las Atlantis Casino. Pick a bonus and get a special offer on deposits with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

Las Atlantis doesn’t just pick certain days of the week to be lucky they want every day of the week to be lucky ones so they are offering a lucky day bonus with all your deposits when you use promo code LUCKYDAY.

Get a 120% Slots Bonus when you deposit $10 with Neosurf, $20 BTC, $25 IGC or $30 with Credit Cards and PayID

130% Slots Bonus when you deposit $50 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

140% Slots Bonus when you deposit $75 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

150% Slots Bonus when you deposit $100 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

165% Slots Bonus when you deposit $150 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

Terms and conditions of LUCKYDAY promotional code is as follows; the minimum deposit is just $10. The maximum allowed bet is $10 per spin. There is no max cashout, whatever you win it’s yours to keep! The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Games allowed to be played include Slots, Real-Series Video Slots, Board Games and Scratch Cards.