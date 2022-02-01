Get a Special Puzzle Day Word Search Bonus at Cherry Jackpot

Play Cherry Jackpot Casino and enjoy an extra 85% Puzzle Day Word Search bonus plus 50 free spins. Choose from over 300 instant play slots with this special bonus offer.

The Puzzle Day Word Search bonus is valid for an extra 85% on deposits of $35 or more plus 50 extra spins on Achilles. The bonus can be claimed one time only with a total maximum bet of $10. The wagering requirement is 40x the deposit plus bonus before winnings can be cashed out. The bonus is valid for slot play only.

Get 85% + 50 Extra spins on Achilles

Slots only

No Max Cashout.

Use it 1 time only

All Deposits

time only All Deposits $35+ for a 85% bonus. Wagering: 40x

Total Maximum Bet is $10. Bonuses will automatically be removed at the point of requesting a withdrawal

All General Terms and Conditions apply

The value of the free spins on Achilles are set at a certain amount for all players. It doesn’t matter the amount of the deposit, the free spin value will be the same. There is no max cashout whatever you win is yours to take home.

You must be a depositing player to take advantage of this special offer and all other great offers available at Cherry Jackpot Casino. New players are eligible to claim the special introductory offer of 400% up to $8,000. The welcome offer is valid with the first two deposits with $4,000 max each.