Get a Sweet Deal on Monthly Specials at Cherry Jackpot Casino

Cherry Jackpot is offering a 100% Monthly Slots bonus that can be used once every month.

There’s nothing like sitting at home looking for something to do when you discover Cherry Jackpot Casinos monthly specials. For starters, Cherry Jackpot is offering a 100% Monthly Slots bonus that can be used once every month. Deposit and receive an extra 100% to play your favorite slots. Bitcoin deposits receive an extra 5% on top of the 100%. Must deposit at least $35 to receive the bonus if depositing with any payment method besides Bitcoin. The minimum Bitcoin deposit is only $10.

Another great monthly bonus offer is 150 Monthly Spins. This bonus, too, can be used once per month. The terms and conditions of this bonus is; a minimum deposit of $55 must be made. The 150 extra spins will be on the Asgard slot only, a $45 value. Wagering requirements for free spin winnings is 40x before winnings can be cashed out. Total maximum bet on all allowed games before wagering is made is $10.

Visit Cherry Jackpot before the month is up to claim your monthly rewards, and remember if your new to the casino you can claim a $20,000 welcome bonus package offer on the first 10 deposits. To get started with the huge offer simply use bonus code CHERRY200 to get you started.