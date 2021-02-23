Get a Weekly Easy-Win Cashback Bonus at Sloto’Cash Casino

Did you know Sloto’Cash offers an Easy-Win Cashback Bonus Every Week?

If you are that type of player who doesn’t care for bonuses attached to their deposits, then you are entitled to the Easy-Win Cashback Bonus every week no matter the day of the week it is. It really does pay to not win when you play at Sloto’Cash!

Sloto’Cash will give you either a 25% instant cashback offer for all deposits from Monday through Wednesday or an instant 35% cashback bonus from Thursday through Sunday.

Please note that all cashback bonuses are subject to 10x wagering before winnings can be cashed out, but there is no max cashout! Yep, you heard right, take home what you win no limits! To claim the cashback bonus just make your deposit and if you lose, contact live chat and they will instantly credit the bonus. The minimum deposit to qualify is just $10. Your account balance must be at zero before requesting the bonus.

Get started with earning you easy-wins with not only the cashback offer, but with Sloto’Cash’ games when you join the site and claim the new players welcome bonus worth $7,777 in free bonuses plus 300 free spins on Sloto’Cash’ popular slot Pig Winner.