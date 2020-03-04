Get A Winning Start on Golden Lion’s Casino Daily Special Offers

Hear the Roar to the Call of the Jungle with Golden Lion’s Casino Daily Special Offers!

Golden Lion Casino is welcoming everyone to their jungle! The jungle is filled with chaos and moss, but there’s also big cheer and hairy champs with the daily special offers. The golden maned star prevails with his daily offerings of up to 185% slots match bonus.

Day of week Bonus code On deposit Get Monday PARROT $100+ 160% Slots Match Tuesday JAGUAR $115+ 170% Slots Match Wednesday GORILLA $85+ 145% Slots Match Thursday ROARING $95+ 165% Slots Match Friday JUNGLEKING $110+ 185% Slots Match Weekend BEASTY $100+ 80% Slots Match

Start your adventure through the jungle with an adventurous $2,750 welcome bonus. With bonus code ROAR275 you will be ready to hunt all the beastly animals you want when you sign up and become Golden Lion’s latest player. Players who claim the welcome bonus can only use the bonus funds to play scratch cards and slots.

Golden Lion offers a big selection of scratch cards with Tiki Treasures, Itchin’ 2 Win, Penguin Payday, Cavalier Cash and Gunslinger’s Gold, just to name a few. They also have one of the biggest varieties of online slots the industry has to offer. Their i-Slots collection has become one of their most popular go-to slots.