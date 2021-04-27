Get a150% Special Match and Receive 20 Free Spins at Miami Club

Claim your weekly 150% special match and receive 20 free spins when you play Miami Club

Have you claimed your 150% special match bonus up to $150 plus 20 free spins on Butterflies II over at Miami Club this week? If you haven’t there’s still a few days left to grab your special bonuses. You only have until April 29th to use bonus coupon FLUTTERBY.

Butterflies II is a sequel to WGS Game’s popular Butterflies video slot. Packed with wilds, scatters and a bonus feature game, the 5-reels, 25 paylines are nothing short of entertaining and delivering big wins. The minimum coin size is just .01 while the maximum coin is $10 per line. The maximum prize is 3000x your bet.

Remember while your at Miami Club claim your Welcome Bonus offers too! All new players who sign up and make their first deposit is greeted with $800 in casino bonuses. The bonuses are split up between the first eight deposits with each deposit received a 100% match up to $100. The welcome bonus, as well as all other bonuses do come with the standard terms and conditions.

These terms and conditions range from wagering requirements, allowable games and max cashout from the bonus. The welcome bonus is subject to 20x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.