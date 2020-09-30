Get Daily Rewards, Bonuses and a Whole Lot More at Slotslv

From Bitcoin Bonuses to Welcome Packages and a Daily Double Slotslv Has Something for Everyone to Refer & Earn on Totally Tuesdays!

Slotslv, one of the longest running online casinos, is offering a lot of goodness! What we mean by goodness is tons of extra bonuses and rewards to claim. Some of the goodies waiting to be claimed on a daily are Daily Double Up’s, Totally Tuesday Rewards, Refer and Earn and a Bitcoin Welcome Bonus.

One of the biggest ongoing rewards is Slotslv Rewards Program. Get rewarded with your play with endless perks and benefits. Score cash rewards instantly from accumulating rewards points. Points are earned from play, the more you play the more you earn. There’s eight tiers to the rewards program with each one offering a different points to cash conversion rate. The lowest tier is Cherry Boom where you can cash in 2,500 points for $1.00 in casino cash. The highest tier is Diamond Flurry with this level offering 1,000 points for $1.00 in cash.

Lastly, but definitely not least is the HUGE welcome package at Slotslv. New players are in for a big treat with up to $5,000 in free cash waiting to be claimed. The welcome package can be used with the first through eight deposits. The first deposit will be matched by 100% up to $500, as well as the next eight. To claim the offer just register a new account and use bonus code HELLOSLOTS200 for the first match and HELLOSLOTS100 for the next eight.