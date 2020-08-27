Get Exclusive Offers on New Achilles Deluxe Slot Game

Three Great Offers in the New 5 Reel, 20 Payline Slot, Achilles Deluxe. Play with Up to 85 Free Spins at Participating Online Casinos

Achilles Deluxe Slot Game Description

Remastered and enhanced for 2020, Achilles Deluxe is the follow up to the ever popular Achilles slot and this new one, will not disappoint. This 5 reel, 20 payline slot awards the jackpot win up to 40,000x bet per line and the chance to win free spins as you go! With prizes always doubled or tripled during Free Games, it’s time to revisit Troy. All these riches and two new jackpots will make you a legend with Achilles Deluxe!

Check out this fantastic new player offer available at Casino Max.



30 Free Spins on Achilles Deluxe (any brand)

CODE: TRYDELUXE

40x wagering

$200 max cashout

Slots only

New players only

Or play ‘Achilles Deluxe’, LIVE at Sloto’Cash with 30 Free Spins on the new game. Use code: DELUXE30 on a no deposit required bonus with wagering at 60x and a maximum cash out of $180. Available August 27 – 30th for all players.

There is a second offer of 300% up to $3000 + 25 spins on Achilles Deluxe using code: ACH300. A minimum deposit: $20 and no max cashout avaialble Aug 27 – Sept. 2 for new players.

