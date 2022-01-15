Get Extra Free Spins on Mr. Macau and Reels of Wealth Slots

January 17, 2022 (Press Release) — As more and more players are discovering, using Bitcoins for casino deposits and withdrawals is easy and transaction fees are as low as they get.

This week, in its Casino Games section, Everygame Poker is giving depositing players free spins on two Betsoft slots. They’re encouraging them to try cryptocurrency by giving 15 extra free spins to players that deposit with Bitcoin.

“Cryptocurrency transaction fees are low,” noted Everygame Poker casino manager. “Get your winnings to you faster by paying out in Bitcoin!”

This week’s free spins offer features two of the casino’s most popular slots from Betsoft: Reels of Wealth and Mr. Macau.

Consistently a player favorite, Reels of Wealth has a Multiplier Wild which can stack with other Wilds for even bigger wins. Any win that includes a Wild symbol pays double. Two Wilds pay out 4X. Scatter wins multiply the total bet up to 2000X. Three or more Megastar Jackpot symbols trigger a bonus game where the reels become surrounded with gold and jewels. Players collect special Jackpot symbols to win one of four incredible jackpots.

In Mr. Macau, players join the King of Cotai in the Las Vegas of the East. The glitzy new game’s Wilds are sticky for two spins. Three Triple 7 symbols wins 10 free spins with extra Sticky Wilds. Four Triple 7s awards 10 free spins with a chance for Multiplier Wilds. If a spin doesn’t win, a random symbol can become sticky for a re-spin.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

January 17-24, 2022

30 Free Spins on Reels of Wealth (45 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: WEALTHBIT

60 Free Spins on Mr. Macau (75 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: MACAUCOIN

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

Everygame Poker offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its Casino Games section. Its busy poker tables are on the Horizon Poker Network. On Thursday they’ll add Betsoft’s Gold Tiger Ascent to their growing collection of Asian-themed slots. All active players will get 10 free spins on the new game January 21st to 24th.