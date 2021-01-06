Get Extreme 20% Cashback Bonuses at Casino Extreme!

Play Casino Extreme for some extra cashback offers. Deposit any amount at the casino without claiming a bonus or promotion and receive 20% cashback on the total loss of your deposits.

All cashback bonuses will be credited the following day, and the best part about the bonus? There is no wagering required! Deposits used to place bets on restricted games are not eligible. Restricted games include craps, baccarat, 777 slot, sic bo, roulette and pontoon blackjack. Any winnings earned from the cashback bonus cannot exceed 4x the cashback value. If you make a withdrawal from the cashback bonus you cannot claim a new cashback until you make a new deposit. To receive the cashback reward, you must contact customer support via email, telephone or live chat.

It definitely does pay to play Casino Extreme, win or lose, you are still coming out a winner! Play Casino Extreme today to start taking advantage of this great offer. While your there take advantage of the new player welcome bonus when you make the first deposit.

Casino Extreme is giving away up to $3,000. The first six deposits will be matched up to $500. To receive the welcome offer you must use our exclusive bonus code EXTREME when signing up.