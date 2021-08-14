Get Free Winning Magic Tokens at Desert Nights Casino

Start off your work week with some free magic token rewards when you play Desert Nights Casino

There’s no better way to start your work week than with earning some free magic tokens. This fantastic reward is valid for your previous week’s play. Make a deposit during the week and you are guaranteed a free bonus reward every Monday. Claim up to $170 free every week!

PREVIOUS NET LOSSES (7 DAYS) FREE MAGIC TOKEN REWARD PLAYTHROUGH MAX. CASH-OUT

$25 – $99 $10 40x $250

$100 – $149 $20 40x $300

$150 – $249 $35 40x $350

$250 – $349 $55 35x $550

$350 – $499 $85 30x $850

$500 – $699 $110 30x $1,100

$700 + $170 30x $1,700

To be eligible all that needs to be done is one deposit and a minimum of $25 in next losses for the previous week. Each magic token has its own playthrough requirements and max cashout.

Games that are allowed to be played while the bonus requirements are being met include

All of the Slots Desert Nights offers, Keno and Scratch Card games.

Get started earning your magic tokens today! Make sure to claim the $10 free no deposit welcome offer if you’re new to the casino.